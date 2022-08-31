Indian Railways cancels 14 trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 14 trains including the Jammu Tawi-Kathgodam service. The service is suspended due to the work on a satellite freight terminal in the Firozpur division and interlocking and non-interlocking work at Bari Brahmin railway station. 14 trains running through Moradabad will be cancelled from September 6 to 14. The Jammu Tawi-Kathgodam train service will remain suspended on September 11 and 13.

List of trains affected:

12210 Kathgodam-Kanpur Central Express will remain cancelled on 12 September 2022

12209 Kanpur Central – Kathgodam Express will remain cancelled on 13 September 2022 and will not run.

The Shatabdi Express between Kathgodam and New Delhi will run late by 2 hours. The daily train, which leaves for Delhi at 3:10 pm, will depart the national capital at 5:10 am on 29 and 30 August. Passenger train running between Lalkuan and Moradabad 05331/05332 Lalkuan-Moradabad will not run on 29 and 30 August.