Indian squad for Wrestling World Senior Championships announced

New Delhi: India announced squad for the upcoming Wrestling World Senior Championships. The Indian squad was named after selection trials at SAI Training Centres in Lucknow and Sonepat. The Wrestling World Senior Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10-18.

Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), who won gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games were granted exemptions from the trials. Indian women’s squad will be led by Vinesh Phogat. She had won gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

Indian Squad:

Women: 50kg: Retrial to be held; 53kg: Vinesh Phogat; 55kg: Sushma Shooken; 57kg: Sarita Mor; 59kg: Mansi Ahlawat; 62kg: Sonam Malik; 65kg: Shefali; 68kg: Nisha Dahiya; 72kg: Reetika; 76kg: Priyanka

Men: Freestyle Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Pankaj Malik (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen Malik (70kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Mirka (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky Hooda (92kg), Vicky Chahar (97kg), Dinesh Dhankar (125kg) Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Satish (130kg).