It’s a boost for Yogi Adityanath! UP sees a massive drop in crime against women & communal violence

The latest National Crime Report Bureau (NCRB) report has provided significant relief to the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. According to NCRB data for 2021, 378 cases of communal violence were reported throughout the country, with only one reported in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, Maharashtra had 100 cases, Jharkhand had 77, Bihar had 51, and Haryana had 40. According to the data, no cases of communal violence were reported in 2019 or 2020. According to NCRB data, crimes against women and children have decreased significantly in Uttar Pradesh. According to the data, 18,943 cases of crime against children were registered in Uttar Pradesh in 2019, with the figure dropping to 16,838 in 2021. Crime against women has decreased from 59,853 in 2019 to 56,083 in 2021.

When compared to 2019, crime against women has decreased by 6.2% in 2021. Crime against children has decreased by 11.11 percent. In addition, cybercrime has decreased in the state. In 2019, 11,416 cases of cybercrime were reported, which fell to 8,829 in 2021, representing a 22.6 percent decrease. According to Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, the state police are doing a good job, which is why crime rates are decreasing.

He also stated that the NCRB figures show evidence of a decrease in crime rates. He noted that the state’s zero tolerance policy toward criminals would be maintained, and that there would be no leniency toward crime and criminals at any cost. Rakesh Tripathi, spokesperson for the Uttar Pradesh BJP, stated, ‘Now the people of Uttar Pradesh feel safe’. The NCRB figures have just arrived, but the public has given its approval to the Yogi government with the results of the 2022 assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party attacked the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming that the state was ‘number one in custodial deaths’.

Sunil Singh Sajan, a spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party, responded to the NCRB data by saying: ‘The question is whether, once rioters and communal rioters have joined the government, the riots will naturally subside. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready to debate the NCRB riots report, but will the people of the BJP also debate the NCRB data, which states that Uttar Pradesh is number one in custodial death as well as atrocities against OBC, Dalit, backward and minorities?’