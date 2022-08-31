Japan Open 2022: HS Prannoy enter pre-quarterfinals

Tokyo: In badminton, India’s HS Prannoy entered the pre-quarterfinals of men’s singles at the Japan Open 2022 badminton tournament. The ace Indian shuttler entered the round of 16 as his opponent Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong retired from the match due to an injury.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen bowed out from the men’s singles event. The Indian shuttler lost to Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the second round by ’21-18, 14-21, 13-21′.It was his first defeat to the Japanese in two meetings.

In the women’s doubles, the Indian pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam were crashed out. The Indian duo lost to Baek Ha Na and Lee Yu Lim of South Korea by ‘ 21-15, 21-9’. In men’s doubles, Indian pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv kapila lost to Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho of South Korea by ‘21-19, 21-23, 15-21’. Mixed doubles pair of Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad lost to Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China by ‘11-21 10-21’ in 23 minutes.