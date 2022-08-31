Kejriwal to visit Tamil Nadu on September 5

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, said that he will travel to Tamil Nadu on September 5 at the request of MK Stalin. During the visit, three educational initiatives will be unveiled and the projects also contain top-notch schools modelled like the national capital.

The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) thanked the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for inviting him in a tweet. ‘I thank Thiru M K Stalin for inviting me to visit Tamil Nadu next week. I am elated to join the people of Tamil Nadu in their journey towards an education revolution. We will together be launching three crucial projects on September 5’, the tweet read.

Along with other efforts, the Delhi CM also tweeted about the projects relating to education that Delhi has and that would now be visible in Tami Nadu. ‘Puthumai Penn Thittam – Tamil Nadu government will pay ?1,000 per month to female students as a higher education aid. Schools of Excellence – like Delhi. The Tamil Nadu government is now launching 26 state-of-the-art SOEs (Schools of Excellence). Model Schools – 15 schools are being upscaled to offer professional courses’.

Stalin had been informed by staff members about the AAP government’s improvements to the educational system of the city during his visit to Delhi in April. The Tamil Nadu CM has previously mentioned the government establishing model schools along the lines of Delhi.