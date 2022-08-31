Know how to tell your partner that sex is getting bored

A healthy and enjoyable sex life can influence individuals in the best way. A good sex life can play a major role in physical and mental health, the strength of relationships and in work or career.

Meanwhile, boredom or aversion to sex life can affect all of the above. Therefore, such problems need to be identified early and solved. But most of them are hesitant to open up about these things with their partner.

The main problem faced by most of the people is feeling bored in sex life. In most cases, individuals are also confused as to how to reveal the subject to their partner.

It is not an easy thing to open up to your partner about the boredom of sex life. So wait for the right time to discuss this. It should be said in a suitable environment. Never present this in a hurry.

Many people may not be able to fully enjoy in sex. They must be given the time for enjoying it. This also requires open discussion. Boredom can be overcome by new experiments. If the partner is not able to understand this immediately, then definitely take time to consider their mood and move on. This kind of support will give your partner a little more courage.

Imagine your partner’s response when you open up about this. Decide how to follow up with your partner accordingly. This preparation can save you from escalating situations.

Since it is a very ‘sensitive’ subject, care must be taken when presenting it. Be careful not to use words that hurt your partner’s heart. If the partner is hurt in this way, it can be a problem throughout the later life.

If you find that your partner is struggling to open up sexually, give them the opportunity to open up. Be open with each other about wishes and ideas. Make healthy efforts to reach it. Ask them what they like. Share your favorites. Keep believing that an honest approach will always bring positive changes.