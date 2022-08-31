Money laundering case; Delhi court summons actress Jacqueline Fernandez

The Enforcement Directorate charge sheet against Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been accepted by the Patiala court in Delhi. She was summoned on September 26. Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in a Rs 215 crore extortion case by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED also filed a charge sheet against the Bollywood actor earlier this month.

According to sources, the ED discovered Jacqueline to be the recipient of the extorted money’s proceeds. The ED believes she was aware that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was an extortionist. Key witness and accused statements have revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez was in constant contact with Sukesh via video calls. Sukesh also admitted to giving gifts to the Sri Lankan actor.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had previously been found to have sent her gifts worth Rs 10 crore, according to the ED. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED has so far attached the actor’s assets worth more than Rs 7 crore. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is being investigated in over 32 criminal cases by multiple state police departments as well as three federal agencies: the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Income Tax Department.