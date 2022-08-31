OnePlus Launches new wired earphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord wired earphones in the Indian markets. The OnePlus Nord wired earphones are priced at Rs. 799. The earphones will go on sale on September 1. It will be available to buy at OnePlus’ online and offline stores, Amazon India, and various other offline retailers including Reliance Digital and Croma.

Also Read; Redmi launches Redmi Note 11SE in India: Price and specifications

The new earphones feature 3.5mm wired connectivity, and have 9.2mm dynamic drivers. They also come with a magnetic clip function for convenient storage when not in use. The earphones can control basic playback functions when clipped or unclipped even when connected to a source device. The headset comes with three pairs of silicone ear tips for a customisable fit.