Online sex racket busted in Mumbai ; one arrested, 17 girls rescued

Unit XI of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch busted a sex racket that was operating online through a call centre and arrested one suspect. The call centre was established to run the entire sex ring. Officials raided the Sealink Media office in Malad West and rescued 17 girls.

During the raid, 19 phones and one laptop were seized. The accused, a 35-year-old man who also owns the call centre, was apprehended. After receiving a complaint from a 42-year-old woman, officials investigated the situation.

A crime branch official discovered via a mobile app that people were being offered phone sex via video calls in exchange for money. Chamet, an online chatting app, was used to entice unsuspecting victims.

The accused persuaded the young girls to take off their clothes and record obscene videos. Officials learned that the accused used ‘digital diamonds’ to pay the girls on calls, who then offered nude video calls or sex talks to their customers. The accused was remanded in police custody and charged under relevant sections of the IT Act.