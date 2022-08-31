Pensioners can submit life certificates online anytime of the year: Here is how to do it

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that Pensioners under the EPFO can submit their life certificates online at anytime of the year. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from date of submission of DLC. Earlier, all EPS pensioners were required to submit the DLC in the month of November.

Pensioners can now submit their Digital Life Certificate(DLC) at pension disbursing bank branch and nearest post offices. DLC can also be submitted at 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of EPFO and at Common Services Centers (CSC). There are more than 3.65 lakh Common Services Centers (CSC) in the country. DLC can be submitted online through the UMANG app.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 36,000 Women won 24 million UAE dirhams

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has launched the doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service. Pensioners can now submit online request for availing this facility. A postman from the nearest Post Office will visit a pensioner and complete the process of generating DLC at the home of the pensioner only. A minimum fees will be levied for this service.

You will need the following documents to submit Life Certificate digitally:

PPO Number

Aadhaar Number

Bank Account Details

Mobile Number Linked with Aadhaar