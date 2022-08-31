Study: Remain calm and sip tea to lower your risk of dying.

Would you choose hot tea over coffee? A recent study indicates benefits of the hot beverage, which is consumed often not just in India but also in many other nations around the world.

In a thorough examination of the potential mortality advantages of drinking black tea, British researchers discovered that greater tea consumption is linked to a moderately decreased risk of death. According to data analysis, persons who drink two or three cups of tea each day have a 9% and 13% lower risk of dying than those who don’t.

Researchers at the National Cancer Institute, a division of the National Institutes of Health in the United Kingdom, conducted the study, which switches the emphasis from earlier studies that mostly focused on green tea.

‘According to research, those who drank two or more cups of tea daily had a 9% to 13% lower risk of passing away from any cause than those who did not. A decreased risk of death from cardiovascular disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke was also linked to higher tea drinking’ In a statement, NIH stated.

4,98,043 men and women aged 40 to 69 years participated in the study, of which 89 per cent said they drank the black variety. The study included answering a questionnaire between 2006 to 2010, which was followed up over more than a decade. The participants were followed for about 11 years, and death information came from a linked database from the UK National Health Service.