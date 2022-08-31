Union government to procure 518 lakh tonnes of rice during Kharif Marketing Season

New Delhi: The Union the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said that it has estimated to procure 518 lakh tonnes of rice during the forthcoming Kharif Marketing Season 2022-23. In the Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22, the government had procured 509 lakh tonnes of rice. The decision was announced after a meeting of State Food Secretaries and Food Corporation of India chaired by Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

The government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of ‘common’ grade paddy at Rs 2,040 per quintal and ‘grade A’ at 2,060 per quintal for the 2022-23 marketing year.

Paddy is the main Kharif crop, sowing of which begins with the onset of the southwest monsoon from June and harvesting from October onwards.