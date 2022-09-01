7 trains in Kerala to receive modern LHB coaches

Kozhikode: Seven trains conducting services in Kerala will receive modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express, which runs on all days, will conduct services using LHB coaches from Thursday onwards. Kanyakumari-Katra Himsagar Express will fully shift to LHB coaches from December 16 onwards. Meanwhile, LHB coaches will be used in Vishakhapatnam-Kollam, Kochuveli-Bhavnagar, Kochuveli-Porbandar and Thiruvananthapuram-Silchar trains.

HLB coaches, made out of aluminium, are lighter than the existing coaches used in Indian railway. As a result, it can sustain a maximum speed of up to 160kmph. Further, the coaches also provide better seating facilities, security, braking system and toilet facilities. The safety mechanism limits the jerking of coaches and thereby ensures a smooth journey.