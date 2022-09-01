According to a study, ‘phones will be the death of us’

Our parents have all warned us that these gadgets will be our demise. Recent studies have shown that the excessive blue light emitted by electronic gadgets like cellphones, computers, and tablets can considerably hasten the ageing process.

‘Excessive exposure to blue light from everyday devices, such as TVs, laptops, and phones, may have detrimental effects on a wide range of cells in our body, from skin and fat cells to sensory neurons,’ says Jadwiga Giebultowicz, the senior author of the study and a professor at Oregon State University, according to PTI.

According to the study, which was written up in the journal Frontiers in Aging, minimising excessive blue light exposure might be a useful anti-aging strategy.

This work, according to Giebultowicz, ‘is the first to demonstrate that the levels of certain metabolites—chemicals required for cells to operate properly—are altered in fruit flies exposed to blue light.’

In order to understand why high-energy blue light accelerates the ageing of fruit flies, the process, he explained, involved comparing the levels of metabolites in flies exposed to blue light for two weeks to those kept in complete darkness.

They found that the quantities of metabolites they examined in the cells of fly heads were significantly different after exposure to blue light. The researchers’ observations support their earlier results that blue light speeds up ageing by suggesting that the cells are not functioning at their best, which may lead to premature cell death.