Actor Brendan Fraser discusses his dramatic transformation for the film ‘The Whale’

The drama movie ‘The Whale,’ directed by Darren Aronofsky, will have its world premiere at the present Venice Film Festival on September 4.

Brendan Fraser, a Hollywood actor best known for the ‘The Mummy’ film series, portrays Charlie in the movie. Ellie, a teenager, is the daughter of Charlie, a morbidly obese man (Sadie Sink).

Charlie’s efforts to mend his relationship with her after leaving his family in favour of a gay boyfriend are followed in the movie. His remorse caused him to overeat, which is the cause of his fat.

For the part of a man who weighs 600 pounds, Fraser underwent an extraordinary makeover, adding an incredible 300 pounds (136 kg) (272 kg).

However, he did not actually gain the weight and the look was elaborate prosthetics he wore to become his character.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, he said that at one time he was carrying anywhere between 50 to 300 pounds at one time.

The films that Aronofsky is most well-known for are ‘Requiem for a Dream,’ ‘Black Swan,’ ‘Noah,’ ‘Black Swan,’ and ‘mother!’ His seventh film as a director is ‘The Whale.’

The Whale will be released in the US on December 9, 2022, following its debut.