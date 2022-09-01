After pregnant Indian tourist died, Portugal health minister resigns

Following an Indian woman’s death while being shifted between hospitals in Lisbon, Portugal’s health minister Marta Temido announced her resignation from her post. According to news agency Reuters, the 34-year-old pregnant Indian tourist died following a heart collapse while being moved by ambulance from Santa Maria hospital, which had no vacancies in the neonatology service, to another hospital in the capital. An investigation has been opened after the woman’s death, and her baby was delivered through emergency caesarean.

Marta Temido, who is praised for handling the nation’s vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic, came under fire for her decision to temporarily shut down emergency obstetric services because to a shortage of doctors. Temido’s resignation was accepted, and Prime Minister Antonio Costa thanked her for her service while announcing that the government would continue with changes to fortify the healthcare system.

According to Portugal’s Lusa news agency, the prime minister claimed that the woman’s passing was the ‘last straw’ that caused Temido to leave. Similar incidents with two infants dying after their mothers shifted hospitals and faced long delays were reported across Portugal in recent months.

‘I am grateful for all the work carried out by Dr. Marta Temido, especially in the exceptional period of combating the #COVID19 pandemic. The @govpt continue the ongoing reforms with a view to strengthening the #SNS and improving healthcare provided to the Portuguese,’ in a tweet Antonio Costa said.

Marta Temido ‘realised that she no longer had the conditions to remain in office,’ according to the government. Because of the risky medical visits that expectant mothers must make, the health minister came under fire from the opposing parties. Due to the closing of natal units and the resulting overflow in maternity units, women had to wait for long periods of time.

The opinion surveys indicate that Marta Temido, who was appointed health minister in 2018, was one of the most well-liked members of the Socialist government’s center-left during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her ratings, however, were seriously affected by a lack of medical personnel, particularly those with gynaecology and obstetrics specialities, as well as other issues at public hospitals.