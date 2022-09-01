Church vandalism: Minister Harpal Singh Cheema says, Punjab doesn’t need anti-conversion bill

A day after a church was vandalised in the state’s Tarn Taran area, Harpal Singh Cheema, the state’s finance minister, claimed there is no need to draft an anti-conversion bill in Punjab. A car was set on fire inside the church, and idols there were destroyed.

‘Punjab is a secular state. It is the land of Gurus and there has not been a riot. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. Everyone is free to practice any religion. But no one should be coerced,’ Cheema told India Today TV. ‘There is also no need to bring in an anti-conversion bill. We will act using the existing laws. The opposition parties are using this to further their agenda,’ the AAP minister said.

Last night, a few masked men broke into the Thakarpura village church in the district, destroyed idols, and set cars on fire. No one will be permitted to disturb the state’s brotherhood and harmony, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has requested an investigation.

The minister for Punjab also discussed the Delhi government’s ongoing liquor scam. ‘Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have already spoken. We are utterly honest,’ Cheema said.