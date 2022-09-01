Dubai Summer Surprises: 25% cashback bonus announced for customers

Dubai: Dubai Festival City Mall has announced a cashback bonus of 25%. The mall announced this under the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).
The mall announced that first 200 shoppers each day to spend Dh1,000 or more across stores at Dubai Festival City Mall will be eligible for a 10% cashback on the mall’s Gift Cards. Those who happen to be the 25th customer on these days will automatically receive a 25% cashback. The offer will be in force from September 2 to 4.
For getting this offer, all customers must stamp their receipts at the Customer Service Desk at the mall. Multiple receipts from the same date as redemption are accepted.
