Dubai: The fuel prices for the month of September announced in the UAE. The fuel price committee in UAE has announced the revised fuel prices. The committee has decreased the price of fuel by 62 fils.

This is the second consecutive month that the UAE has reduced retail fuel prices. In August, the prices were slashed by 60 fils per litre. The prices were increased in June and July and were reduced in May this year.

Also Read: ‘Good news for consumers’: LPG cylinder price reduced

As per the revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.41 a litre in September. In August it was Dh4.03 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.30 per litre. It was at Dh3.92 in last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.22 a litre, compared to from Dh3.84 a litre last month. Diesel will now cost Dh3.87 a litre, compared to Dh4.14a litre the previous month.

Retail fuel prices crossed Dh4 per litre mark for the first time in June 2022 and reached a peak of Dh4.63 per litre in July 2022.