Growth of core sector slows down

New Delhi: The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) slipped down in July. The output of 8 core infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.5%. This is the lowest in six months. In July last year, it was at 9.9%. ICI was 11.5% in April-July this fiscal against 21.4% a year ago.

The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production in selected 8 core industries. The 8 industries are Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Also Read: GST revenue crosses Rs 1.40 lakh crore for sixth month in a row

The output of these infrastructure sectors expanded by 13.2% in June, 19.3% in May, 9.5% in April, 4.8% in March, 5.9% in February and 4% in January.