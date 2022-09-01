How ‘Game of Thrones’ is improved by ‘House of the Dragon’

The first spinoff of the wildly successful fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’ on HBO is called ‘House of the Dragon.’ The prequel series takes place roughly 200 years before the events of the first programme.

House of the Dragon does contain its fair share of nudity and sex, but not quite as much as its parent series, ‘Game of Thrones,’ which was drenched in it.

One of the main criticisms about ‘GoT’ was that there was too much of it. Many viewers who would have appreciated the show for its intrigue and characters were turned off by it.

The fictitious history of the Targaryens in ‘Fire & Blood,’ written by George RR Martin, the creator of this world, is the inspiration for ‘House of the Dragon.’ And there is only one giant book, not 5 tomes on which ‘Game of Thrones’ was based.

Many believe the quality of ‘Game of Thrones’ significantly deteriorated in the final few seasons as it did not have the books to fall back on. It had outpaced the source material.

One of the co-creators of ‘House of the Dragon’ is author George RR Martin, the other being Ryan Condal.

With ‘GoT,’ in contrast, he was only occasionally a consultant to the showrunners and a guest scriptwriter for a few episodes. Since he created this entire fictitious universe, his word will be taken more seriously in this situation, and he is also the finest person to adapt these tales and characters for the big screen.