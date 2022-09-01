Indian Railways cancels 188 trains today: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways fully cancelled 124 trains and partially cancelled 64 trains. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00113 , 00913 , 01823 , 01824 , 01825 , 01826 , 01827 , 01828 , 01883 , 02563 , 02564 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03592 , 03615 , 03616 , 03625 , 03626 , 04213 , 04214 , 04296 , 04297 , 04615 , 04616 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05509 , 05510 , 06846 , 07520 , 08267 , 08268 , 08429 , 08430 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 11109 , 11110 , 11753 , 12102 , 12179 , 12180 , 12572 , 12595 , 12772 , 12810 , 12833 , 12834 , 12849 , 12855 , 12856 , 12905 , 13346 , 14123 , 14124 , 15083 , 15084 , 15777 , 15778 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18236 , 18237 , 18238 , 18239 , 18240 , 20845 , 20949 , 22453 , 22454 , 22894 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36812 , 36855 , 37211 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37657 , 37658 , 37746 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37823 , 37825 , 37834 , 37836 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Here is how to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.