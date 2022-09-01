Kate Moss explains how Johnny Depp gave her a diamond necklace that was hidden in his buttocks

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp, one of Hollywood’s most well-liked couples in the 1990s, had an unusual way of expressing their love for one another.

Moss recently discussed a peculiar episode from their relationship in an interview with Vogue magazine. Depp urged Moss to ‘take a look’ at a diamond necklace he had concealed between his buttocks.

The actor gave Moss the diamond necklace as a gift, and it was the first set of diamonds she had ever had, according to Moss.

‘That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his a**e.

‘We were going out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look,’ and I was like, ‘what’ and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.’

From 1994 to 1998, Moss and Depp were romantically involved, and the model testified in Depp’s favour in a court dispute involving the actress Amber Heard. In her testimony, Moss refuted Heard’s assertion that the actor ever shoved her down a flight of stairs.

Moss claimed, ‘I fell down the steps and damaged my back. He never kicked me, shoved me, or forced me down any steps,’ the supermodel continued to affirm.

Moss has often insisted that Depp never hurt her physically when they were dating.

After her testimony, the former couple apparently spent a recent night out in London together.