Kerala Govt announces cash awards for CWG, Chess Olympiad winners

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced cash awards for the sports persons who won medals in the Common Wealth Games 2022. The announcement comes three weeks after five Malayalis secured medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022, held in Birmingham.

Eldhose Paul who won gold in the men’s triple jump at Common Wealth Games will get Rs 20 lakh as a reward from the government. As per the announcement, Rs 10 lakh will be given to the three silver medallists. Another triple jumper, Abdulla Aboobacker, long jumper M Sreeshankar, hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and badminton player Treesa Jolly secured silver medals. Meanwhile, the cabinet decided to set aside four vacancies from the 50 sports quota seats for Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, M Sreeshankar and Treesa Jolly.

The cabinet also announced cash prizes for the two Malayalis, Nihal Sarin and SL Narayanan who bagged gold and bronze respectively in the Chess Olympiad held in Chennai between July 28 and August 9. A reward of Rs 10 lakh will be given to Nihal and Rs 5 lakh for Narayanan.