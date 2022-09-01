‘Live-in relationships increasing’, ‘Use and throw’ consumer culture affects marital lives in Kerala: says HC

Kochi: Making a controversial statement while considering a divorce case, the Kerala High Court said that the consumer culture, which promotes a ‘use and throw’ policy has influenced the social lives of people. The bench comprising justice Mohammed Mushthaq and Sophy Thomas declared the controversial statements by discarding the divorce petition filed by Alappuzha natives.

The court noted that the live-in together relationship, that could be easily ended once the needs are fulfilled, have been increasing here. Kerala is a state which valued relationship. However, now people perceive that marriage is a hindrance to enjoy life, the court observed. ‘The surging number of divorce cases will adversely affect social lives. Kerala, which is known as ‘God’s own country’ was once noted for the familial relations. However, the modern outlook is to severe relationship with spouse for trivial reasons, selfish motives or to facilitate extramarital relationships’, the court noted.

‘Men perceive that women are those who bring about troubles in lives’, mentioned the court in the order. The family court had refused to grant divorce to the couple, when the husband filed a petition. Following this, he moved an appeal in the High Court. The husband cited the tortures from his wife which urged him to file the petition in the court.