Money laundering case; ED attaches Sri Lankan man’s assets, who attempted to kill former PM

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached property belonging to a Sri Lankan national accused of trying to kill former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Chandrika Kumaratunga, according to officials.

Three immovable properties—a bungalow and two agricultural lands—belonging to Sri Lankan citizens Gunasekaran alias Perama Kumar and his son Dileep alias Thileep are among the attached assets. They are located in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvannamalai district. The attached assets are worth a total of Rs 33.7 lakh.

In November 2020, the state police filed a FIR charging Gunasekaran, his son, and a few others with violating the Foreigners Act, Passports Act, NDPS Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. On the basis of this FIR, the ED started a money laundering case. Over time, the accused reportedly made and used fake identity papers like PAN, Aadhar, and driving licences while living illegally in India.

‘During the course of the investigation, it was found that Gunasekaran, A Suresh Raj, Mohamed Sherif and Raja Medura Gedara were involved in buying and selling of drugs covered under the NDPS Act, and for this crime, they were convicted by the Special Court in 2011. After the completion of their stay in the prison, they further changed their identity and generated proceeds of crime,’ said the ED in a statement.

The properties that the ED has attached were purchased after 2011, and the accused is said to have been unable to explain how the money for these acquisitions came into their hands. The officials found that these immovable properties’ market worth is far higher than their stated value in the documents.

The investigation also revealed that several people had close links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Attacking former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Chandrika Kumaratunga was the alleged crime for accused Gunasekaran.