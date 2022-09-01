On pretext of marriage, Telangana Congress leader raped party worker; booked

Khumbam Shivakumar Reddy, the head of the Narayanpet District Congress, was arrested by Hyderabad’s Punjagutta police on suspicion of raping a woman under false premises of marriage. The woman said in her complaint that Shivakumar Reddy had poisoned her drink, raped her at a city hotel, and recorded the encounter so she could be blackmailed.

In her police report, the woman claimed that she was an Indian National Congress (INC) member who had been assigned to plan and run campaigns for the 2020 municipal elections.

‘I was allotted Narayanpet region and thus, I went to Narayanpet for the said purpose. Upon reaching Narayanpet, I met the District Congress Committee President, Khumbam Shivakumar Reddy, where he tried to get close to me. He often messaged her at ungodly hours. Finally, on one occasion, Shiva expressed his intention to marry her,’ the woman said.

The Congress president was asked about his existing marriage, and he replied that he needed a woman who could take care of him because his wife was severely ill and wouldn’t survive more than three years.