Reliance Industries acquires soft drink brand Campa: Report

Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group has bought the domestic soft drink brand Campa from Reliance Industries, which announced its foray into the FMCG sector earlier this week. Reliance Retail Ventures will reveal the purchase to the broader public and local markets around Diwali, according to individuals familiar with the situation. The deal’s estimated value is roughly 22 crore.

The popular cola flavour, orange, and lemon have already been presented by Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail division of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group, in a few of its chosen locations. At the moment, Jallan Food Products bottles Campa.

The American cola giants Coca-Cola India and PepsiCo dominate the soft drink business in India. The acquisition is a component of Reliance’s strategy to penetrate the quickly evolving consumer products market. This week, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) director Isha Ambani announced the company would begin selling FMCG products to shareholders during the annual general meeting.

Reliance is already in negotiations with a number of manufacturers as part of its development effort in the FMCG sector. Once the transactions are finalised, further information will be released.

Indian FMCG companies like Dabur, Emami, and Marico, as well as multinational corporations like HUL, Reckitt, P&G, and Nestle, are substantially in charge of the market, which is believed to be worth over $100 billion.

Reliance will now face off against the market leader, Adani Wilmar, as well as other FMCG firms. The Pure Drinks Group invented Campa Cola in the 1970s.