Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in ‘Brahmastra,’ according to Mouni Roy.

Fans have been posting screenshots of the movie suggesting Shah Rukh Khan has a significant cameo ever since the first teaser for ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ was posted on social media.

Although screen captures do suggest Khan’s involvement, the movie’s producers have remained silent regarding the actor’s involvement.

A key character in the movie, actress Mouni Roy, recently revealed information about Khan’s involvement and confirmed that SRK was actually in ‘Brahmastra.’

One of the most difficult roles of Mouni’s career was ‘Brahmastra,’ she said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

The actress also spoke about her Brahmastra co-actors, and said, ‘Working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has been great… being a part of this world is a privilege.’

Ayan Mukerji is the director of ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva,’ which will debut on September 9. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play the key roles in the movie. Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan all had significant parts.