South Korea may hold survey on BTS members’ mandatory military service

South Korea may hold a public survey in order to decide whether to exclude the members of the K-pop boyband BTS from the mandatory military duty, according to authorities on Wednesday.

As the band’s eldest member, Jin, prepares for his enlistment in December when he reaches 30, the subject of the seven members of the band’s ‘active military duty has become a contentious issue in South Korea.

Lee Jong-sup, the defence minister, told MPs that he had directed staff to conduct a poll as soon as possible. He stated that in addition to these aspects, his ministry will also consider the economic impact of the BTS, the value of military service and the interests of the country as a whole.

After his remarks caused a commotion, his ministry issued a statement clarifying that Lee had asked officials to determine if such a poll was necessary before launching it. It stated that authorities were tasked with researching specifics such as which agency would be in charge of a poll, how long it would take and who exactly would be questioned. According to the statement, in order to assure impartiality, if the poll is conducted, it would be done by a third party rather than the ministry or other relevant agencies.

The results, as per the government, would merely be one of several variables in evaluating whether BTS members would be spared from military service.

All physically capable men in South Korea are required by law to spend 18 to 21 months in the military as part of a conscription system put in place to counter threats from neighbouring North Korea. However, the nation exempts athletes, singers and artists who place first in international contests since they are thought to have increased national prestige.

Since K-pop artists like BTS have considerably improved South Korea’s foreign image, several legislators and others have urged extending the scope of exemptions to include them. After turning 30, the enlisted cannot postpone conscription.

About 60% of respondents to a private study conducted earlier this year supported the military exemption for BTS members. However, a subsequent private study conducted in 2020 found that 46% of respondents approved of the exception while 48% disapproved.