According to a study, blood type can predict stroke risk before age 60.

According to recent studies, blood type may be able to predict a person’s risk of suffering a stroke before age 60.

People with type A blood had a higher risk of stroke before the age of 60 than those with type O blood, according to study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM).

A stroke is a medical emergency that happens when the brain’s blood flow is cut off. Treatment as soon as it happens is essential.

If intervention is taken early on, brain damage and other consequences can be somewhat mitigated.

Researchers examined information from genetic studies on the most prevalent type of stroke, ischemic stroke, in the new meta-analysis, which was published in the journal Neurology.

Following study, researchers discovered that blood type A individuals have a 16% higher risk of having one stroke before the age of 60.

According to the research, people with type O blood, which is the most prevalent, had a lower risk of stroke, while people with type B blood had a slightly higher risk.

The researchers noted that the elevated risk was minor and advised individuals not to be concerned.