Actor Mahalakshmi, producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran ties knot; Shares wedding pics | See posts

Chennai: Famous Kollywood producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress-anchor V J Mahalakshmi tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Tirupathi. The function was attended by close friends and relatives.

Ravindar and Mahalakshmi shared pictures from the marriage. Mahalakshmi wrote: I am lucky to have you in my life.. You fill up my life with your warm love.. Love you Ammu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????????????? (@mahalakshmi_actress_official)

Ravindar’s friend and production house partner Pradeep R Chinna also posted pictures of the duo: Finally you are married Mr Boss baby. Wishing you guys the best ahead and happy life, he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradeep R Chinna (@pradeeprchinna)

The duo met each other on the sets of ‘Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru’, a thriller, bankrolled by Chandrasekaran’s production house. This is both Ravindar and Mahalakshmi’s second marriage. Ravindar is the owner of the famous production company called Libra Productions. ‘Sutta Kadhai,’ ‘Nalanum Nandiniyum,’ ‘Natpenna Ennennu Theriyuma’ are some of the films he produced.