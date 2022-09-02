An emirate in UAE lowers taxi fares

Ajman: The Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA) has lowered the taxi fares in the emirate. The taxi fares were reduced as fuel prices were slashed in the UAE in September.

The change in tariffs will be automatically updated in the smart meter system of taxis. APTA informed that the taxi sector in the emirate includes 6 franchise companies, and the number of taxi license plates has reached (2,230) in the emirate.

The UAE on Wednesday reduced fuel prices by 62 fils per litre for the month of September. Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.41 a litre, compared to Dh4.03 in August. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.30 per litre, compared to Dh3.92, E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.22 a litre, compared to Dh3.84 a litre and diesel will be charged at Dh3.87 a litre compared to Dh4.14 last month.