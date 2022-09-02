Another controversy for British PM? Reports claim of ‘Booze jolly’ on official jet

According to a new report, Boris Johnson’s official jet, which is shared by the Royal family, was used for a ‘boozy jolly’ by civil servants. According to Sky News, the 91-minute flight over the United Kingdom included ‘standard flight catering’.

According to ‘The Sun,’ a ‘fancy meal with a selection of alcoholic drinks’ was served during the 700-mile trip, which reportedly cost £50,000. The RAF Voyager plane, which took off from Stansted and headed to the Lake District, had previously been repainted white in a £900,000 contentious makeover.

‘To comply with Airbus and aviation industry rules, the aircraft was legally bound to operate a maintenance flight before September 4 or face significant additional storage costs,’ the British government was quoted as saying by Sky News. The trip was required due to ‘recent aircraft reconfiguration’ to ensure that it would ‘still meet ministerial requirements’.

‘At the best of times, this would be utterly disgraceful behaviour, but in the midst of our country’s current crisis, it is shameful beyond words,’ Labour’s shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry told The Sun.

Conservatives have called the investigation into Johnson a ‘witch-hunt’ and a ‘kangaroo court,’ claiming it is the result of a legal fightback against a Commons inquiry into claims he lied to parliament about the partygate scandal. It is worth noting that the committee previously stated that it could rule against him even if he did not intentionally mislead members of the British parliament.