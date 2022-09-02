Another emirate in UAE reduces taxi fares

Sharjah: Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has slashed the taxi fares in the emirate. The authority has reduced the taxi fares by Dh 1.

According to the SRTA, taxi service will start at Dh4 between 8am and 10pm, with a minimum fare of Dh14.5. The fare was at Dh15.5 in August. Between 10pm and 6am, the meter starts at Dh6, with a minimum fare of Dh16.5. It was at Dh17.5 last month. The tariff is inclusive of a 5% value-added tax.

Also Read: Indian Railways adds additional coaches in several trains: Full list

Taxi fares were reduced as fuel prices were reduced in the UAE. Earlier Ajman also reduced taxi fares. The UAE on Wednesday slashed fuel prices by 62 fils per litre. Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.41 a litre, compared to Dh4.03 in August. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.30 per litre, compared to Dh3.92, E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.22 a litre, compared to Dh3.84 a litre and diesel will be charged at Dh3.87 a litre compared to Dh4.14 last month.