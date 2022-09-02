Dubai Duty Free Millennium Raffle: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Sohail Sikandar, a Pakistani expat based in Dubai won $1 million at the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire. He won the fortune at the Millennium Millionaire Series 399 with ticket number 2319, which was purchased online on August 20. Sikandar is the 22nd Pakistani national to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Akhmet Kasaev, a 37 year old Kazakhstan national based in Damman, Saudi Arabia also won $1 million for his ticket 0416 which he purchased online on July 30. Samalikov is the 4th Kazakhstan national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for 2 luxury car and 2 motorbikes.

Barinder Singh, an Indian national based in Sharjah, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0176 in Finest Surprise Series 1814, which he purchased online on the August 8. Kenneth Francis Robertson, a South African national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0139 in Finest Surprise Series 1815, which he purchased on August 20.

Ranjbar, an Iranian national based in Iran, won an Indian Scout Limited (Silver Quartz Metallic / Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0090 in Finest Surprise Series 510. Ron Watson, an American national won a BMW R nineT (Mineral / White Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0125 in Finest Surprise Series 511, which he purchased online on August 15.