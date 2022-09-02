‘Electoral fraud’; Three-year prison sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s deposed leader, was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after a court found her guilty of electoral fraud. According to Reuters, Suu Kyi is already serving a 17-year sentence in Myanmar for a variety of offences including corruption and incitement.

The trial was held behind closed doors in Naypyitaw, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers were subjected to a gag order. Aung San Suu Kyi was elected with a large margin in 2020, but her regime was overthrown by a military coup in 2021. The military also accused her of committing electoral fraud in the 2020 elections.

As a result of this ruling, the National League for Democracy will face even more pressure, as the ruling government has already hinted at a possible ban on them ahead of next year’s elections. According to AFP, a source said that co-accused Win Myint, the deposed president, received the same sentence as Suu Kyi. In 2020, they were both accused of voter fraud and intimidation.

While the Myanmar government issued no official statement, the junta has always maintained that Suu Kyi was given every opportunity to defend herself in court. There are still several cases pending against Suu Kyi in Myanmar, and the junta has stated that all of them will be investigated as soon as possible. Given the charges levelled against the former leader, Suu Kyi’s total sentence could exceed 190 years.