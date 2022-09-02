Five purposes for coconut oil besides cooking on World Coconut Day

In India, coconut oil is quickly gaining popularity as a cooking medium. It was previously restricted to South Indian cuisine, but it has now made an appearance as a healthy fat in cakes, pastries, cookies, and thoughtful, healthy cooking. Here are 5 uses of coconut oil other than in cooking

Boost your immunity and metabolism

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are easily absorbed by the body and are abundant in coconut oil, increase the health of brain cells and energy levels. By incorporating even 1 tablespoon of cold-pressed coconut oil into your meals, you can boost your body’s metabolism.

Fix for a healthy oral regime

One of India’s oldest traditions, oil pulling, has repeatedly shown to be beneficial for oral and dental health. Keeping that in mind, gargling with coconut oil for a good 10 minutes will not only improve your oral and dental health but also eliminate toxins in the mouth.

Household remedy to remove makeup effortlessly

Since most makeup removers irritate and dry up the skin, coconut oil is a fantastic substitute. Coconut oil excels at liquefying and dissolving tough materials, especially makeup that is water-resistant.

The oil’s natural lipids and antibacterial properties also ensure that the skin won’t become irritated or dehydrated after application.

Shield yourself against harmful bacteria

Antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, antiparasitic, antidermatophytic, antioxidant, hypoglycemic, hepatoprotective, and immunostimulant characteristics can all be found in the tender coconut water and kernel of the coconut fruit.

Key to deeply nourished hair and healthy scalp

The proteins and nutrients that feed the roots of the hair with nourishment and profound conditioning are quickly and easily absorbed by the pores of the hair by coconut oil.

It also prevents yeast build up and infections in the scalp that could result in dense dandruff. Furthermore, on a bad hair day, a few drops of coconut oil can help in taming frizziness.