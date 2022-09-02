‘Game of Thrones’actor Jack Gleeson weds his lover Roisin O’Mahony

Actor Jack Gleeson, well known for playing the villainous Joffrey Baratheon in ‘Game of Thrones,’ wed his lover Roisin O’Mahony in a tiny ceremony in Ireland.

Parish priest Father Pasty Lynch announced the information on Twitter while posting images from the private service that took place at Glenn Church.

He described the wedding as a ‘very basic, solemn, and respectable marriage ceremony’ in the caption.

The actor dressed in grey dress pants, a green button-down shirt, and a pair of brown loafers on his special day, while the bride was dressed in a pastel and multicoloured gown.

A picture of O’Mahony carrying a pink bouquet and one of the couple in the church with their wedding guests seated in the backdrop were also included in the article.

Due to the fact that he doesn’t have any active social media profiles and hasn’t yet talked publicly about his engagement, Gleeson likes to keep his private life out of the public eye.