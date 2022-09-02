Global Village in Dubai launches ‘big balloon’ ride

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai launched ‘Global Village Big Balloon’ ride for visitors. A helium balloon, which is as high as a six-storey building and measures 65 feet in diameter will be used for the ‘big balloon’ ride.

The balloon can accommodate up to 20 people of all ages. It will take visitors up to 200 feet above the ground. The ride will offer 360-degree bird’s eye views of the park and the Dubai skyline.

The 27th season of Dubai’s Global Village will open on October 25. The entry ticket is priced at 18 UAE dirham. It also announced ‘Value’ ticket and ‘Any Day’ facility. This ’Value ’ ticket is valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays. The ‘Any Day’ ticket gives guests the flexibility to enter Global Village any day they like, including public holidays.