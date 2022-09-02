Indian Railways adds additional coaches in several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to add extra coaches to some trains. The decision was taken after considering the heavy rush of passengers. Additional coaches will be added in Sikandrabad-Hisar-Sikandrabad, Madar-Udaipur City-Madar, and Agra Fort-Ajmer-Agra Fort express trains.

Full list:

Train number 22737/22738, Hisar-Sikandrabad-Hisar will have an additional second sleeper class coach from September 6 to September 28.

Train number 19605/19606, Madar-Udaipur city-Madar- will have 2 additional general class coaches until September 10.

Also Read: Global Village in Dubai launches ‘big balloon’ ride

Train number 12195/12196, Agra Fort- Ajmer- Agra Fort will have an extra AC Chair coach and a second AC chair coach from September 1 to December 31.

Earlier on August 1, Indian Railways added extra coaches to 41 trains connecting the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and others.