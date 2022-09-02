Indian Railways cancels 225 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 155 trains fully and 70 trains partially. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to operational and maintenance issues.

The list of cancelled traisn trains include those operating between Kanpur, Bokaro Steel City, Pathankot, Jawlmukhi, Pune, Asansol, Azimganj, Gaya, Udhampur.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for third day in a row

Full list of cancelled trains:

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01823 , 01824 , 01825 , 01826 , 01827 , 01828 , 01885 , 02563 , 02564 , 03087 , 03591 , 03592 , 03615 , 03616 , 03625 , 03626 , 04213 , 04214 , 04296 , 04297 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05509 , 05510 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 08267 , 08268 , 08429 , 08430 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 11109 , 11110 , 11271 , 11272 , 12179 , 12180 , 12596 , 12771 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12850 , 12855 , 12856 , 12906 , 13344 , 14123 , 14124 , 15084 , 15753 , 15754 , 15777 , 15778 , 15903 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18235 , 18236 , 18237 , 18238 , 18239 , 18240 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22453 , 22454 , 22531 , 22532 , 22846 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36034 , 36812 , 36821 , 36823 , 36825 , 36836 , 36838 , 36840 , 36855 , 37247 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37746 , 37811 , 37812 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Know how to check list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement