Indian Railways grants additional halt for 4 pairs of trains: Details

New Delhi: The North Eastern Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to allow additional stop for 4 pairs of trains. These 4 trains, Durg Express, Gorakhpur Express, Muzaffarpur Express, and Aishbagh Express trains will halt for 2 minutes at listed stations. These stops will allowed for 6 months on an experimental basis.

Full list:

Train Number- 18205 Durg-Nautanwa Express will arrive at Lakshmipur station at 21.35 hours and depart at 21.37 hours on September 9.

Train Number- 18206 Nautanwa-Durg Express will arrive at Lakshmipur station at 09.11 hours and depart at 09.13 hours on September 3.

Train Number- 15009 Gorakhpur-Mailani Express. The train will arrive at Brijmanganj station at 23.51 hours and depart at 23.53 hours on September 4.

Train Number- 15010, Mailani-Gorakhpur Express will arrive at Brijmanganj station at 04.45 hours and depart at 04.47 hours with effect from September 4 September.

Train Number- 15069, Gorakhpur- Aishbagh Express will arrive at Brijmanganj station at 04.49 hours and will depart at 04.51 hours with effect from September 4.

Train Number- 15070, Aishbagh-Gorakhpur Express will arrive at Brijmanganj station at 22.20 hours and depart at 22.22 hours with effect from September 4.

Train Number -12537 Muzaffarpur-Banaras Express will arrive at Siswa Bazar station at 00.25 hours and depart at 00.27 hours with effect from September 6.

Train Number- 12538, Banaras-Muzaffarpur Express arrives at Siswa Bazar station at 13.00 hours and departs at 13.02 hours with effect from September 5.