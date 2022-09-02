‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel series recieves widespread praise as a ‘masterpiece’

‘The Rings of Power,’ the long-awaited prequel to ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ earned considerable appreciation from television critics, with most reviews praising the plot, aesthetics, and cinematography of the first two episodes.

The show is based on appendices in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ novels and takes place thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings.’

The series from Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video delves into Middle-Second earth’s Age, uncovering the narrative behind the forging of the rings and telling of an alliance formed between elves and men to confront an old evil.

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ which will be available on the streaming service on Friday, had an 84% good rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 136 reviews of previous parts.

Forbes’ Erik Kain ‘came to this series as a sceptic,’ but after the first two episodes, he was a ‘believer.’

‘What showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne have produced is simply breathtaking in scope and scale, sheer beauty and splendour,’ he remarked.

‘It’s nothing less than a masterpiece.’

While many of his colleagues were enthusiastic, a few reviewers were not.

According to Darren Franich of Entertainment Weekly, there are ‘ways to execute a prequel’ – and ‘Rings of Power’ gets them all wrong.

According to Franich, the series ‘takes six or seven elements everyone remembers from the renowned movie trilogy, adds a water tank, makes nobody exciting, teases secrets that aren’t mysteries, and sends the best character on a needless diversion.’

In contrast, Elijah Montoya of Geeks of Color feels the series will rekindle fandom for ‘The Lord of the Rings.’ He sees the prequel going ‘the distance’ and reclaiming the franchise’s ‘rightful place.’

Montoya remarked, ‘A world based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s works will soon be the most vivid jewel in the pop culture crown again.’