Meghalaya on high alert over possible movements of jihadis: DGP

After the crackdown on jihadi activity in Assam, all district police stations and police outposts along the international border with Bangladesh have been placed on high alert. Meghalaya’s Director General of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi, stated that the state police are maintaining rigorous monitoring.

Speaking to reporters, Bishnoi indicated that the police had information regarding potential ‘jihadi’ activity near the border. ‘After receiving the inputs about the jihadi in Assam, we have alerted all the districts and police stations and outposts, particularly those areas having a border with Bangladesh. We are keeping a close watch on the activities of these elements’. the DGP said.

Meghalaya shares almost 434 kilometres with Bangladesh. Recently, two persons were detained in the Barpeta region of Assam on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activities.

A BSF motorcycle procession from Shillong to Delhi was launched by Bishnoi to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence. The demonstration will come to an end on September 16 after travelling across seven states: Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, UP and Delhi.

Thirty motorcyclists, 15 from the BSF Janbaz motorcycle squad for men and 15 from the BSF Seema Bhavani motorcycle team for women, are travelling to Delhi, according to a BSF spokeswoman.