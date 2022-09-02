Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister slams Chris Rock  for joking about murder

Tanya Brown, the sister of Nicole Bown Simpson, criticised Chris Rock for a joke he made that compared a double homicide to his decision not to host the Oscars.

Following the infamous Will Smith slap incident, the 57-year-old comedian allegedly claimed during his Sunday night performance in Phoenix that asking Simpson to ‘go back to the restaurant’ where she left her eyeglasses before she was killed would be like asking him to attend the Academy Awards.

Tanya commented on Instagram, ‘Nothing funny about his joke about Jada as she has a health problem and nothing amusing about equating an Oscar host invitation to a double homicide.’

‘I always thought he was funny, but he crossed the line with this one,’ the motivational speaker and life coach added.

‘In other words, Y`all!!!! Stop using my sister, OJ, and Ron as part of your cricking comedy act. There are families behind this tragedy!’ she said of Rock drawing a parallel between the slap and Brown and Ron Goldman`s gruesome double homicide.

Social media was flooded with comments in response to Rock’s murder joke.