Photograph taken by the James Webb Space Telescope which you can also hear.

Can a picture be ‘heard’? Even this line seems to be in contradiction. We hear sounds and see images. However, how do we hear images?

According to science, there is a method for providing consumers with a perception of data via audio. It’s known as sonification.

The idea is intriguing on its own, but it becomes even more intriguing when you combine it with an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

NASA has collaborated with researchers, musicians, and a member of the community for the blind to sonify an image. The picture depicts a nebula. especially the Carina Nebula Stars are born in nebulas. There, new stars are born.

The goal of sonifying the image is to enable blind people to ‘see’ the image through the use of sound.

‘These compositions offer a distinct perspective on the rich details in Webb’s initial data. Sonifications translate visual images by encoding data like colour, brightness, star locations, or water absorption signatures as sounds, much like how written descriptions are particular translations of visual images,’ according to Quyen Hart, a senior education and outreach scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute, in a NASA press release.