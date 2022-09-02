Russia claims that the International Space Station is unsafe and unfit.

Russia has referred to the International Space Station (ISS) as unsafe and unfit for purpose, over a month after it announced plans to leave the space station.

The flying crew’s safety is in jeopardy because of the widespread technical failures and ageing parts, according to Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov. The most recent declaration was made barely one month after Russia declared that it will build its own space station, which would be identical to China’s in zero gravity.

Since President Vladimir Putin declared the invasion of Ukraine, which sparked a horrific war and a total rupture in diplomatic relations, relations between the two countries have deteriorated.

While the trade relation went kaput, space cooperation continued and is still going on as the two nations depend on each other to run the Space Station.

‘Technically, all of the ISS’s warranty times have passed. It’s hazardous. Equipment failure is starting to happen like an avalanche, cracks are starting to show,’ Borisov said in an interview.

The Russian station, he continued, would orbit Earth at the poles, allowing it to observe a larger portion of Russia’s huge territory and collect fresh information on cosmic radiation.