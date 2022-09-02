Stock Market: Senses settle marginally higher

Mumbai: BSE Sensex settled higher on Friday. The equity indices oscillated between gains and losses ahead of key US jobs data. BSE Sensex index gained 36.74 points to end at 58,803.33, NSE Nifty edged down 3.35 points to 17,539.45.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were ITC, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India. The top losers in the market were Maruti, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Nestle and Tata Steel.