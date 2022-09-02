The much-anticipated ‘Edit tweet’ feature is finally here! Read on…

On Thursday, Twitter announced that it has begun actively testing an edit button, a feature that has been discussed for months. However, it will not be made available to you right away. ‘ Edit Tweet’ is a feature that allows people to make changes to their Tweet after it has been published, according to the company’s blog. ‘Think of it as a limited amount of time to do things like correct typos, add missing tags, and so on’. Here’s everything you need to know about the feature.

What is the functionality of the ‘Edit Tweet’ feature?

If a user makes a typo or forgets to include the desired hashtags, they will have 30 minutes after the tweet is published to make the necessary changes.

Will others be able to tell that a Tweet has been edited?

To alert others that a tweet has been modified, it will be labeled and will display an icon and timestamp. By tapping the label, users can even access previous versions of the tweet. According to Twitter, the time limit and version history are critical. ‘They contribute to the conversation’s integrity by creating a publicly accessible record of what was said’.

Who can use the feature?

Because the company is still testing the feature, it has only been made available to internal employees. Twitter Blue subscribers will soon be able to try it out as well.

Why is there such a small user base?

Before releasing it to all users, the company wants to identify and resolve any potential problems. In a blog post, the company stated, ‘This includes how people might misuse the feature. It’s impossible to be too careful.’

Is there an option to test it?

Unfortunately, the Twitter Blue subscription is only available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As a result, if you are in another part of the world, you will be unable to use the subscription. ‘They will receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter,’ the company said of the $4.99-per-month premium service.

According to Associated Press, testing helps the company understand how it affects how people use Twitter ‘as well as plan for and anticipate what might happen if we bring it to everyone’. The edit button has been requested by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry, and McDonald’s corporate account. Tesla CEO Elon Musk polled his followers in April about whether they wanted an edit button. Three-quarters of his 4.4 million followers said yes. The next day, Twitter announced that they had been working on it since last year.